Analysts Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Target Price at $36.33

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

HHR stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

