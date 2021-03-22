Analysts Set Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Target Price at $5.33

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

CALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

