Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 992,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,157. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.89.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

