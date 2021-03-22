Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,120.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,105.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

