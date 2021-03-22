Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

