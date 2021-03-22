Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 1,215,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

