Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.06 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,930 shares of company stock worth $360,127 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

