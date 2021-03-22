Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $515.20 million. Harsco reported sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.