Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

In related news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

