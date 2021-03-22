Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $1,513,850.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

