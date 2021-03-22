American Vanguard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AVD opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

