American International Group Inc. Sells 6,881 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

