American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of LHC Group worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHCG opened at $195.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

