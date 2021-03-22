American International Group Inc. Has $15.08 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TopBuild by 230.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $204.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.