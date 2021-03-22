American International Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $150.94 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.23 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

