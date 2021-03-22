American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

