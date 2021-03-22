American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $529.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

