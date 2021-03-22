American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

