American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post sales of $222.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.70 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $249.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $864.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.40 million to $887.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $934.97 million, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $960.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

