Amalgamated Bank Takes $202,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

