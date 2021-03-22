Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 8,100 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.