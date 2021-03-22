Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.