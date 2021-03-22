Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.