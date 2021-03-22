Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

MRSN opened at $17.50 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock worth $194,900. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

