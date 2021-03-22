Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 5,153 Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.