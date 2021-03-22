Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

ELY opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

