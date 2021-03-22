Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

