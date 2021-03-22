AltaGas Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

ALA stock opened at C$21.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.35.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

