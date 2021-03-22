Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $740,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,031.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,762.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

