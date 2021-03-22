Allstate Corp Takes $561,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $300,159,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,240,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

