Allstate Corp Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 278.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Match Group by 136.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $152.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -231.36, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

