Allstate Corp Buys 775 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.