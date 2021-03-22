Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of APYRF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

