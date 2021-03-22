Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,484 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Vishay Precision Group worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

VPG stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

