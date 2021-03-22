Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 108,661 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.72 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $901.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.