Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

