Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

