Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $439,000 Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.73 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.