Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 600 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $906.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.