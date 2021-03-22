Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,245 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

