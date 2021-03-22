Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $152.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

