Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Digital Turbine accounts for about 1.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $6.78 on Monday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 92,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 291.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

