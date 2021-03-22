Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,743 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. DocuSign comprises 3.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,982. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

