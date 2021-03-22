Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253,536 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 2.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $132,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.74. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

