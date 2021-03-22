Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Boston Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $70.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

