Alan Dale Purchases 21 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £123.06 ($160.78).

On Friday, January 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.69 ($161.60).

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £130.20 ($170.11).

PayPoint stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 590 ($7.71). 39,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,053. The company has a market capitalization of £405.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 594.40. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 436.50 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

