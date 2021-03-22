Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62. Approximately 3,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 781,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

