Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.