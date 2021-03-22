Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGKF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Aggreko stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

