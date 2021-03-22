Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

TSE AFN opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

